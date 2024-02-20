NWI Management LP Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NWI Management LP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.57. 8,907,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,512,902. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.45 and a 200 day moving average of $338.60.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.