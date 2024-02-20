River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.86 on Tuesday, hitting $571.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.94 and a 200-day moving average of $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

