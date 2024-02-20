LPL Financial LLC Purchases 132,829 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $443,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total transaction of $16,156,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares in the company, valued at $31,086,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,907,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,902. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

