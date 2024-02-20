River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 20,328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.64. 918,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

