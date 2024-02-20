River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 3,447 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. KLA makes up 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

KLAC traded down $11.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.04. 611,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.31 and its 200 day moving average is $530.11. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $677.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.