Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $417.28. 428,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

