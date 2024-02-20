Desjardins Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$44.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DFY. Cormark boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.85.

TSE DFY traded up C$1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.72. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.97.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

