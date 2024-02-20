Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.09.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,547. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6533505 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

