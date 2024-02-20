Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,200.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFH. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,641.67.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,371.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,428.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,285.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,204.70.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$944,499. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$944,499. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

