CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.87.

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.