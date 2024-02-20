CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.
CRT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.29.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
