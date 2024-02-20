Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$65.28. 529,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,775. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

