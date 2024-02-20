Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$348.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$290.00 to C$348.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$299.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$6.90 on Tuesday, hitting C$305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,095. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.73 and a twelve month high of C$314.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$285.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$259.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

