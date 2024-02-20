Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 price objective on Alithya Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.03.

Shares of TSE ALYA traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.81. 33,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,060. The firm has a market cap of C$159.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

