Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.50 Million

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Ren has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

