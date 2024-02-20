Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 1.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ciena worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 564,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

