MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Cut by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 1.6% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSCI by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,016. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.