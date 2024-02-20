Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $238.56. 40,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $244.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

