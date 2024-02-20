Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. 221,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.