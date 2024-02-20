Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 131,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,029. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

