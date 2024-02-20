Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 7,070 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Ultralife comprises approximately 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Ultralife worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 57,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,765. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 10,740 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

