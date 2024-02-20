Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, hitting $320.60. The stock had a trading volume of 454,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

