Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 39,590 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. 884,533 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

