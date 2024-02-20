Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. 1,052,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $90.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.