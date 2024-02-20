Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock remained flat at $11.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

