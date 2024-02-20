American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

