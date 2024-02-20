Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 50,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 148,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.30. 271,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,785. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 198.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

