Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 750,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

