Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,049. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.