Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,391 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

