Hardide (LON:HDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.96 ($0.08), with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Hardide Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.97.

About Hardide

Hardide plc engages in the manufacture and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

