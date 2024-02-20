Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.21

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 314593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.29.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

