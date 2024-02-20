Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,937,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,053,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Rumble Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rumble by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares during the period. Sacks David O increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rumble by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

