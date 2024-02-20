Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 3.6%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.37. 663,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,280,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451. Insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

