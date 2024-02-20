Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.15

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.15 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 708553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.00).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £94,000 ($118,358.10). In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £94,000 ($118,358.10). Also, insider Edward Knapp purchased 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,786.68 ($18,618.33). Insiders own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

