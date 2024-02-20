Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $234.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 231 ($2.91), with a volume of 86710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.88).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.65. The company has a market cap of £122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -416.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.55%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.