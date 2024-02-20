Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.66

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.66 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22.45 ($0.28), with a volume of 25449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.80 ($0.29).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 million, a P/E ratio of 280.63 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.19.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.