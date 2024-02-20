AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 4.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 20,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 75,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AlTi Global

AlTi Global Stock Up 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.