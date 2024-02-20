Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.71 ($0.06), with a volume of 1302623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Bens Creek Group Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.05. The firm has a market cap of £18.83 million, a PE ratio of -92.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

