Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 22941578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

