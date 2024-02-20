Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.20

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.18 ($0.56), with a volume of 116950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.55 ($0.55).

Topps Tiles Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,175.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Topps Tiles Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

