Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 69,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 2,992,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

