BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 11,510 shares.The stock last traded at $44.26 and had previously closed at $43.78.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $579.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTD. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

