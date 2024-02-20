Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.97

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$84.97 and last traded at C$84.88, with a volume of 383950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The firm has a market cap of C$81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5758092 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

