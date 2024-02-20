Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,387,000 after buying an additional 62,444 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 661,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,803. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.