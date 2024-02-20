Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,025 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,329 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,906. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

