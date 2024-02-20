Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

