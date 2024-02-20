Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after buying an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total value of $3,488,490.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,455,769.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.77, for a total transaction of $3,488,490.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,355,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,455,769.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $17,765,733 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.