ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $20.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $744.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $736.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.