Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 252,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.