Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

